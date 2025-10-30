Adani Power consolidated net profit declines 11.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.88% to Rs 13456.84 croreNet profit of Adani Power declined 11.38% to Rs 2952.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3331.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.88% to Rs 13456.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13338.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales13456.8413338.88 1 OPM %38.2739.55 -PBDT5159.615192.67 -1 PBT3966.204134.08 -4 NP2952.783331.80 -11
