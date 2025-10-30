Fidel Softech standalone net profit declines 30.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.17% to Rs 12.00 croreNet profit of Fidel Softech declined 30.38% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.17% to Rs 12.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales12.0013.82 -13 OPM %14.1721.49 -PBDT2.263.23 -30 PBT2.243.19 -30 NP1.652.37 -30
