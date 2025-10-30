Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit declines 12.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.40% to Rs 325.10 croreNet profit of Bhansali Engineering Polymers declined 12.69% to Rs 40.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.40% to Rs 325.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 366.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales325.10366.91 -11 OPM %15.1014.45 -PBDT57.0564.47 -12 PBT54.9462.11 -12 NP40.4546.33 -13
