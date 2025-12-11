Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Marico Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Marico Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Marico Ltd witnessed volume of 4.89 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 33.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14497 shares

DCM Shriram Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd, Kama Holdings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 December 2025.

Marico Ltd witnessed volume of 4.89 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 33.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14497 shares. The stock increased 0.38% to Rs.727.00. Volumes stood at 8131 shares in the last session.

DCM Shriram Ltd witnessed volume of 68364 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 33.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2032 shares. The stock increased 7.16% to Rs.1,293.30. Volumes stood at 1245 shares in the last session.

 

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd registered volume of 30224 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 33.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 902 shares. The stock slipped 1.63% to Rs.5,271.00. Volumes stood at 1904 shares in the last session.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd recorded volume of 17.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.03 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.63% to Rs.827.70. Volumes stood at 12429 shares in the last session.

Kama Holdings Ltd notched up volume of 11367 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1832 shares. The stock rose 5.43% to Rs.2,873.05. Volumes stood at 1529 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

