Caplin Point arm commences operations at Oncology facility in Chennai

Caplin Point Laboratories said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Caplin One Labs has announced the completion of its Oncology facility at Kakkalur, near Chennai, and immediate commencement of operations.

The facility will manufacture tablets (both coated & uncoated), capsules, and injections, catering to the growing demand for high-quality pharmaceuticals in the oncology segment. The total investment commitment for this facility is Rs 150 crore, funded entirely from internal accruals.

Initially, these oncology products will be targeted at Latin American countries, leveraging Caplin Group's established presence in these markets. In the medium term, Caplin One Labs aims to launch these oncology products in regulated markets such as the US, EU, Mexico, and others.

The facility's compliance with US FDA standards from the outset is expected to streamline the approval process, ensuring swift market entry and availability of these critical treatments to patients worldwide.

C.C. Paarthipan, Chairman said: We are pleased to announce the commencement of operations at our Oncology facility located in Kakkalur. We are committed to delivering superior pharmaceutical products and increasing our market footprint. Caplin has started offering a comprehensive array of oncology solutions to address unmet medical needs, reflecting its dedication to healthcare innovation. Our focus on innovation and technology along with regulatory compliance, well positions us for the long-term success. Our vision is to continue investing judiciously in the oncology business which has significant social impact.

Caplin Point Laboratories is a fast-growing pharmaceutical company with a unique business model catering predominantly to emerging markets of Latin America and Africa. The company has manufacturing facilities that cater to a complete range of finished dosage forms.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 30.1% to Rs 119.82 crore on 17% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 435.50 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The unit will focus on manufacturing a range of Oral Solid Dosage Oncology products, with the Injectable division to commence operations in the next few months. The company plans to expand the portfolio to over 50 oncology products progressively.