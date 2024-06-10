Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Embassy Property Developments Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 312.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Sales decline 8.07% to Rs 69.90 crore
Net profit of Embassy Property Developments Pvt reported to Rs 312.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 475.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.07% to Rs 69.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 175.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 974.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 118.07% to Rs 543.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 249.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales69.9076.04 -8 543.07249.03 118 OPM %521.95-326.87 -160.76-6.28 - PBDT311.75-464.03 LP 208.43-939.40 LP PBT309.53-469.85 LP 182.68-969.01 LP NP312.40-475.24 LP 175.02-974.40 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayModi Cabinet Formation LIVEIND vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE ScoreLatest News LIVECabinet Ministers ListGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon