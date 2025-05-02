Friday, May 02, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at PNB Housing Finance Ltd counter

Volumes jump at PNB Housing Finance Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

PNB Housing Finance Ltd notched up volume of 101.64 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 82.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.23 lakh shares

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Westlife Foodworld Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 May 2025.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd notched up volume of 101.64 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 82.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.23 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.72% to Rs.1,057.85. Volumes stood at 59016 shares in the last session.

 

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 73821 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6114 shares. The stock rose 8.10% to Rs.345.80. Volumes stood at 2983 shares in the last session.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd notched up volume of 8.44 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.86 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.48% to Rs.1,283.70. Volumes stood at 1.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd saw volume of 96277 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22069 shares. The stock dropped 12.05% to Rs.678.70. Volumes stood at 5760 shares in the last session.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd saw volume of 4666 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1433 shares. The stock dropped 1.02% to Rs.665.05. Volumes stood at 3035 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 02 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

