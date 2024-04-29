Volumes jump at Supreme Industries Ltd counter

Supreme Industries Ltd clocked volume of 21.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares

AIA Engineering Ltd, BSE Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 April 2024.

Supreme Industries Ltd clocked volume of 21.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.37% to Rs.4,875.30. Volumes stood at 5.84 lakh shares in the last session.

AIA Engineering Ltd saw volume of 5.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51279 shares. The stock lost 2.98% to Rs.3,788.00. Volumes stood at 20386 shares in the last session.

BSE Ltd registered volume of 101.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.60 lakh shares. The stock lost 12.52% to Rs.2,808.45. Volumes stood at 8.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd notched up volume of 25.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.47 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.50% to Rs.5,977.05. Volumes stood at 2.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Vaibhav Global Ltd registered volume of 37.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.45 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.73% to Rs.432.05. Volumes stood at 2.84 lakh shares in the last session.

