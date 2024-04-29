Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Volumes jump at Supreme Industries Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Supreme Industries Ltd clocked volume of 21.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares
AIA Engineering Ltd, BSE Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 April 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Supreme Industries Ltd clocked volume of 21.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.37% to Rs.4,875.30. Volumes stood at 5.84 lakh shares in the last session.
AIA Engineering Ltd saw volume of 5.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51279 shares. The stock lost 2.98% to Rs.3,788.00. Volumes stood at 20386 shares in the last session.
BSE Ltd registered volume of 101.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.60 lakh shares. The stock lost 12.52% to Rs.2,808.45. Volumes stood at 8.77 lakh shares in the last session.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd notched up volume of 25.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.47 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.50% to Rs.5,977.05. Volumes stood at 2.61 lakh shares in the last session.
Vaibhav Global Ltd registered volume of 37.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.45 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.73% to Rs.432.05. Volumes stood at 2.84 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIREDA Share PriceJEE Advanced 2024 RegistrationAmit Shah Doctored VideoIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon