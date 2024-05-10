Volumes jump at Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd counter

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd witnessed volume of 65.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.16 lakh shares

Endurance Technologies Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Polycab India Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 May 2024.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd witnessed volume of 65.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.16 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.12% to Rs.789.55. Volumes stood at 35.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Endurance Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 5.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 70096 shares. The stock gained 6.04% to Rs.2,074.15. Volumes stood at 88611 shares in the last session.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd witnessed volume of 33.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.19 lakh shares. The stock dropped 13.78% to Rs.883.60. Volumes stood at 9.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Polycab India Ltd clocked volume of 22.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.67 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.50% to Rs.6,355.00. Volumes stood at 2.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd registered volume of 191.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.54% to Rs.477.15. Volumes stood at 164.83 lakh shares in the last session.

