Nifty trades above 25,950 mark; consumer durables shares jump

The key equity indices continued to trade with minor gains in the morning trade, buoyed by optimism over the India-US interim trade deal and inflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Market participants are assessing ongoing Q3 result season. The Nifty hovered above the 25,950 mark. Consumer durables shares rallied for fourth consecutive trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 40.69 points or 0.05% to 84,314.61. The Nifty 50 index rose 17.90 points or 0.07% to 25,953.05.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.31% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.07%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,719 shares rose and 1,928 shares fell. A total of 219 shares were unchanged.

Result Today:

Mahindra & Mahindra(up 2.32%), LG Electronics India(down 1.29%), Lenskart Solutions(down 0.47%), Ashok Leyland(up 1.74%), Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals(up 1.37%), Amagi Media Labs(up 1.40%), Amara Raja Energy & Mobility(down 0.33%), AstraZeneca Pharma India(up 0.64%), Avanti Feeds(up 0.88%), CARE Ratings(down 0.49%), Carraro India(down 1.27%), Divis Laboratories(up 0.65%), Godrej Industries(down 1.16%), Max Financial Services(down 0.43%), Patanjali Foods(up 0.11%), TBO Tek(down 0.30%), and Yatra Online (up 1.28%) will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index advanced 0.81% to 38,064.45. The index jumped 5.47% in the four consecutive trading sessions.

Whirlpool of India (up 3.01%), Titan Company (up 1.55%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 1.51%), V-Guard Industries (up 1%), Amber Enterprises India (up 0.87%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 0.76%), Voltas (up 0.32%), Blue Star (up 0.2%) and Century Plyboards (India) (up 0.06%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Jubilant FoodWorks shed 0.98%. The company reported 68.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 72.9 crore on a 13.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,437.2 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Power Mech Projects declined 4.11%. The company reported a 14.6% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 93.99 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 82.03 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations (net sales) rose 6.1% YoY to Rs 1,419.56 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025, as against Rs 1,337.97 crore in the corresponding period last year.

