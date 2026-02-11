K.P. Energy wins order for 100 MW ISTS-connected Wind Power Project under IPP segment
From Solar Energy Corporation of IndiaK.P. Energy has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), pursuant to tariff-based competitive bidding conducted by SECI for setting up ISTS-connected wind power projects under Tranche XIX for development of 100 MW ISTS-connected Wind Power Project under Independent Power Producer (IPP) Segment of the Company, to be located in state of Gujarat.
This order represents a significant milestone for the Company, as upon execution of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and development of this project, the Company's IPP portfolio shall stand increased to approximately 150 MW.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Apollo Hospitals gains after Q3 PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 502 cr; board declares Rs 10 interim dividend
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 10:51 AM IST