Friday, July 18, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at AWL Agri Business Ltd counter

Volumes soar at AWL Agri Business Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

AWL Agri Business Ltd clocked volume of 1359.72 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 229.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.93 lakh shares

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, Clean Science & Technology Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 July 2025.

AWL Agri Business Ltd clocked volume of 1359.72 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 229.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.93 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.34% to Rs.277.30. Volumes stood at 40.98 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd notched up volume of 3.09 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 44.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6946 shares. The stock slipped 0.33% to Rs.1,607.35. Volumes stood at 2998 shares in the last session.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd saw volume of 3.1 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18344 shares. The stock increased 3.62% to Rs.396.50. Volumes stood at 27024 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police

Over 45 schools in Delhi receive bomb threat emails; panic among students

School,Security personnel,bomb threat

At least 40 Bengaluru schools receive bomb threat emails; probe underway

Bharat Dynamics, BDL

Bharat Dynamics stock down 20% all-time high; here's what brokerages say

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Wolf

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 500 pts, Nifty below 25,000; Axis Bank sinks 5%, Wipro jumps 3%

share market, stock market

360 One Wam rises 2% after posting Q1 results; what should investors do?

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd clocked volume of 3.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31844 shares. The stock gained 1.52% to Rs.422.90. Volumes stood at 50266 shares in the last session.

Clean Science & Technology Ltd registered volume of 31522 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3847 shares. The stock slipped 7.61% to Rs.1,335.90. Volumes stood at 2997 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ceat slips after Q1 PAT slides 27% YoY to Rs 112 cr

Ceat slips after Q1 PAT slides 27% YoY to Rs 112 cr

Wipro gains as Q1 PAT jumps 11% YoY to Rs 3,330 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

Wipro gains as Q1 PAT jumps 11% YoY to Rs 3,330 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

Axis Bank drops after Q1 PAT tumbles 4% YoY to Rs 5,806 cr

Axis Bank drops after Q1 PAT tumbles 4% YoY to Rs 5,806 cr

Board of Info Edge (India) approves transfer of stake in Shopkirana to HEPL

Board of Info Edge (India) approves transfer of stake in Shopkirana to HEPL

Tata Technologies announces incorporation of Tata Motors Foundation

Tata Technologies announces incorporation of Tata Motors Foundation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayICICI Bank Q1 results PreviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon