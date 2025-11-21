Friday, November 21, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at AWL Agri Business Ltd counter

Volumes soar at AWL Agri Business Ltd counter

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

AWL Agri Business Ltd clocked volume of 562.96 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 697.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80767 shares

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, Escorts Kubota Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 November 2025.

AWL Agri Business Ltd clocked volume of 562.96 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 697.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80767 shares. The stock lost 2.08% to Rs.271.00. Volumes stood at 1.35 lakh shares in the last session.

 

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 19.96 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 274.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7277 shares. The stock lost 0.99% to Rs.2,017.45. Volumes stood at 4457 shares in the last session.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd saw volume of 1.04 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 42.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2466 shares. The stock dropped 0.09% to Rs.1,669.95. Volumes stood at 4995 shares in the last session.

Escorts Kubota Ltd recorded volume of 1.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 41.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3045 shares. The stock gained 1.36% to Rs.3,608.35. Volumes stood at 1202 shares in the last session.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 1.08 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 25.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4302 shares. The stock increased 5.52% to Rs.948.40. Volumes stood at 4692 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

