Friday, November 21, 2025 | 11:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G E Shipping sells 2005-built medium range tanker 'Jag Pooja' to buyers

G E Shipping sells 2005-built medium range tanker 'Jag Pooja' to buyers

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Great Eastern Shipping Company (G E Shipping) said that it has delivered its 2005-built medium range (MR) product tanker Jag Pooja to buyers.

The vessel had been contracted for sale in October 2025.

Post this delivery, G E Shippings owned fleet comprises 40 vessels, including 26 tankers 6 crude tankers, 16 product tankers, and 4 LPG carriers and 14 dry bulk carriers, consisting of 2 Capesize, 10 Kamsarmax, and 2 Supramax vessels, aggregating 3.32 million deadweight tonnes (dwt).

The company has also signed agreements to sell one Suezmax crude tanker and acquire a secondhand Ultramax dry bulk carrier, with both transactions expected to be completed in H2 FY26, further optimizing its fleet composition.

 

Great Eastern Shipping Company, along with its subsidiaries is a major player in the Indian shipping and Oil drilling services industry.

Also Read

Groww share price

Groww parent reports 25% sequential jump in Q2 profit; shares up 7%

Stock Market LIVE, November 21, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 350 pts; Nifty below 26,100; SMIDs in red; VIX jumps 13%

Anil Ambani Reliance group, reliance communications

Anil Ambani Reliance group stocks slip up to 3% as ED attaches fresh assets

South Africa flag, Flag of South Africa

South Africans are flourishing more than you might expect: Here's why

Ashes 2025-26, 1st Test Day 1: Australia vs England live score updates

Australia vs England LIVE SCORE, 1st Ashes Test Day 1: Starc's fourth adds to England's problems

Great Eastern Shipping Company (GE Shipping)'s consolidated net profit rose 1.01% to Rs 581.41 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 575.57 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations tanked 8.31% to Rs 1,241.78 crore as against Rs 1,354.40 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Shares of Great Eastern Shipping Company shed 0.40% to Rs 1,096.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

EUR/USD off two-week low after stable Eurozone consumer confidence data

EUR/USD off two-week low after stable Eurozone consumer confidence data

IndiGo approves capital investment of USD 820 million in IndiGo IFSC (WoS)

IndiGo approves capital investment of USD 820 million in IndiGo IFSC (WoS)

Nifty slides below 26,100 level; metal shares slide; VIX spurts 13.28%

Nifty slides below 26,100 level; metal shares slide; VIX spurts 13.28%

Earkart gains after securing Rs 6-cr order from ALIMCO

Earkart gains after securing Rs 6-cr order from ALIMCO

J&K Bank board to mull fundraising proposal on 26 Nov

J&K Bank board to mull fundraising proposal on 26 Nov

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon