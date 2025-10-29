Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Blue Dart Express Ltd recorded volume of 23.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 271.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8844 shares

DCM Shriram Ltd, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 October 2025.

Blue Dart Express Ltd recorded volume of 23.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 271.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8844 shares. The stock gained 14.57% to Rs.6,344.50. Volumes stood at 6301 shares in the last session.

DCM Shriram Ltd saw volume of 28.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70098 shares. The stock increased 3.03% to Rs.1,341.70. Volumes stood at 1.04 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd witnessed volume of 60 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.24 lakh shares. The stock dropped 8.22% to Rs.789.05. Volumes stood at 3.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

market rally, sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: RIL, HDFC Bank lift Sensex by 350 pts, Nifty near 26,100; OMCs, metal outperform

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

BJP running Bihar govt through remote control using Nitish's face: Rahul

amit shah

Amit Shah accuses RJD, Congress of pushing dynastic politics in Bihar

IND vs AUS

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: 18 overs per side game; Play to resume at 3 PM IST

Campbell Wilson, Campbell, Wilson, Air India CEO

Supporting people affected by devastating plane crash: Air India CEO

Adani Green Energy Ltd recorded volume of 317.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.49 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.55% to Rs.1,120.20. Volumes stood at 19.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Total Gas Ltd witnessed volume of 73.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.71 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.15% to Rs.646.80. Volumes stood at 4.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex jumps over 379 pts; media shares in demand

Sensex jumps over 379 pts; media shares in demand

Apar Industries standalone net profit rises 42.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Apar Industries standalone net profit rises 42.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 21.48 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 21.48 crore in the September 2025 quarter

NMDC consolidated net profit rises 40.22% in the September 2025 quarter

NMDC consolidated net profit rises 40.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Coal India consolidated net profit declines 30.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Coal India consolidated net profit declines 30.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025Top Stocks To BuyQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon