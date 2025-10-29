Coal India consolidated net profit declines 30.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.33% to Rs 26909.23 croreNet profit of Coal India declined 30.76% to Rs 4354.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6289.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.33% to Rs 26909.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27271.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales26909.2327271.30 -1 OPM %24.9631.60 -PBDT8779.0210051.13 -13 PBT6114.588153.37 -25 NP4354.286289.10 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content