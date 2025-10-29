Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex jumps over 379 pts; media shares in demand

Sensex jumps over 379 pts; media shares in demand

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 26,050 mark. Media stocks extended their gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 378.66 points or 0.45% to 85,013.54. The Nifty 50 index added 125.25 points or 0.48% to 26,062.55.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.59% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.57%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,466 shares rose and 1,638 shares fell. A total of 157 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index rose 1.41% to 1,560.15. The index gained 0.33% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

PVR Inox (up 3.59%), Sun TV Network (up 1.88%), D B Corp (up 1.55%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.86%) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.58%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.49%), Saregama India (up 0.31%) rose.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.06% to 6.529 from the previous close of 6.533.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.2725 compared with its close of 88.2900 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 1.37% to Rs 121,280.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.21% to 98.95.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.05% to 3.985.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement shed 35 cents or 0.54% to $64.05 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Apar Industries standalone net profit rises 42.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 21.48 crore in the September 2025 quarter

NMDC consolidated net profit rises 40.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Coal India consolidated net profit declines 30.76% in the September 2025 quarter

NLC India consolidated net profit declines 27.06% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

