NMDC consolidated net profit rises 40.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.67% to Rs 6378.11 croreNet profit of NMDC rose 40.22% to Rs 1698.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1211.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.67% to Rs 6378.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4918.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6378.114918.91 30 OPM %31.2528.17 -PBDT2368.971717.33 38 PBT2258.961614.21 40 NP1698.861211.57 40
