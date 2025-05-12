Monday, May 12, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter

Volumes soar at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

C.E. Info Systems Ltd recorded volume of 6.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 77005 shares

The Ramco Cements Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, HFCL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 May 2025.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd recorded volume of 6.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 77005 shares. The stock gained 10.39% to Rs.2,029.30. Volumes stood at 56465 shares in the last session.

The Ramco Cements Ltd registered volume of 36.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.76 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.12% to Rs.950.00. Volumes stood at 1.65 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Triveni Turbine Ltd witnessed volume of 85.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.37 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.35% to Rs.569.00. Volumes stood at 7 lakh shares in the last session.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd notched up volume of 4.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 64709 shares. The stock rose 11.59% to Rs.6,508.00. Volumes stood at 2.49 lakh shares in the last session.

HFCL Ltd witnessed volume of 368.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 94.16 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.86% to Rs.81.45. Volumes stood at 158.85 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: May 12 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

