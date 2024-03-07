Volumes soar at G R Infraprojects Ltd counter

G R Infraprojects Ltd clocked volume of 53.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 45.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares

Rallis India Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd, Tata Power Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 March 2024.

G R Infraprojects Ltd clocked volume of 53.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 45.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.57% to Rs.1,277.80. Volumes stood at 89812 shares in the last session.

Rallis India Ltd registered volume of 248.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.94 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.87% to Rs.284.55. Volumes stood at 6.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Chemicals Ltd notched up volume of 423.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34.01 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.08% to Rs.1,320.80. Volumes stood at 189.68 lakh shares in the last session.

IIFL Finance Ltd recorded volume of 156.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.05 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.99% to Rs.420.40. Volumes stood at 84.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Power Company Ltd witnessed volume of 711.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 104.26 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.58% to Rs.424.90. Volumes stood at 157.96 lakh shares in the last session.

