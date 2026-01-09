BHEL spurts after order win

Bharat Heavy Electricals jumped 4.48% to Rs 284.50 after the company announced a major order win worth around Rs 5,400 crore, snapping the previous session's sharp decline.

BHEL said it has received a letter of acceptance from Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals for setting up a coal gasification and raw syngas cleaning plant under the LSTK-1 package at Lakhanpur in Odisha. The project is part of BCGCL's coal-to-2000 TPD ammonium nitrate facility.

The scope of work includes design, engineering, supply of equipment, civil works, erection, commissioning and operations and maintenance services. Preliminary acceptance is scheduled within 42 months from the date of the order, followed by O&M services for 60 months.

BCGCL is a joint venture between BHEL and Coal India, and the contract qualifies as a related-party transaction executed at arms length, the company said. The sizeable order boosted investor sentiment, lifting the stock sharply in trade.

Separately, the company said it has commenced supply of semi high speed underslung traction converters for the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train project, marking its entry into the semi high speed propulsion segment. The first set has been dispatched from its Bengaluru plant to Kolkata for final assembly under the BHEL-led consortium with Titagarh Rail Systems, with traction motors and transformers developed at its Bhopal and Jhansi units.

BHEL is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer catering to sectors such as power, transmission, transportation, renewable energy, oil and gas and defence. The company reported a 253.17% YoY jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 374.89 crore in Q2 FY26, while revenue rose 14.06% to Rs 7,511.80 crore.

Shares of BHEL had slumped 10.34% in the previous session.

