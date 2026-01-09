Friday, January 09, 2026 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Power commissions 400 / 220 kV TP Jalpura Khurja Transmission line and substation

Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Tata Power Company (Tata Power) has successfully commissioned the 400 / 220 kV Metro Depot Substation and associated transmission lines, a critical linear infrastructure project, that has enabled addition of 1,000 MVA transformation capacity to meet the growing load demand in and around Greater Noida and NCR region. Additionally, surplus power from the system will be fed into the Northern Grid, supporting power demand across other northern states.

This intra-state transmission system has been executed under TP Jalpura Khurja Transmission (TPJKPTL) (Formerly known as Jalpura Khurja Power Transmission Limited), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power, and marks the first milestone under the Jalpura-Khurja TBCB project.

 

The project's on-time commissioning underscores Tata Power's excellence in precision-driven execution, and sustainable infrastructure development.

With this addition, Tata Power's transmission portfolio now stands at 7,047 circuit kilometres of lines operational and under execution across India, further reinforcing the company's role in strengthening the nation's electricity transmission network.

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

