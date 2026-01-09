Friday, January 09, 2026 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NSE in talks with IGX to launch Indian Natural Gas Futures

NSE in talks with IGX to launch Indian Natural Gas Futures

Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
National Stock Exchange of India is in talks with Indian Gas Exchange to develop and launch an Indian Natural Gas Futures contract. The move aims to strengthen Indias natural gas market and align with the evolving gas pricing framework.

The proposed contract will offer a transparent risk management tool by combining NSEs derivatives expertise with IGXs leadership in spot gas trading and price discovery. It is expected to help producers, city gas distributors, power and fertiliser companies and other consumers hedge price volatility and improve planning.

Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer at NSE, said natural gas is emerging as a key transition fuel for India and a domestic futures contract would enhance price transparency, improve risk management and support the creation of a credible gas price benchmark aligned with Indian market fundamentals. He added that leveraging NSEs market infrastructure and IGXs physical market expertise would help build a futures product that is relevant, liquid and trusted across the gas value chain.

 

The proposed collaboration aligns with Indias broader goal of increasing the share of natural gas in the energy mix. Subject to regulatory approvals, NSE and IGX said they will work with stakeholders to ensure a smooth launch of the contract.

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

