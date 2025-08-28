Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Interglobe Aviation Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Interglobe Aviation Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Interglobe Aviation Ltd clocked volume of 17.66 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 102.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17276 shares

Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Sundram Fasteners Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 August 2025.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd clocked volume of 17.66 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 102.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17276 shares. The stock lost 4.15% to Rs.5,794.00. Volumes stood at 21784 shares in the last session.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd recorded volume of 55783 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7368 shares. The stock gained 0.73% to Rs.1,292.20. Volumes stood at 7661 shares in the last session.

 

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 4723 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1415 shares. The stock gained 4.35% to Rs.1,846.90. Volumes stood at 1351 shares in the last session.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd saw volume of 4089 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2207 shares. The stock increased 3.03% to Rs.1,000.05. Volumes stood at 2596 shares in the last session.

Adani Total Gas Ltd clocked volume of 84375 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54520 shares. The stock lost 3.26% to Rs.615.15. Volumes stood at 69156 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

