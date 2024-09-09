Volumes soar at Jubilant Pharmova Ltd counter

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd recorded volume of 48.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.63 lakh shares Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Doms Industries Ltd, EPL Ltd, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Jubilant Pharmova Ltd recorded volume of 48.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.59% to Rs.1,042.95. Volumes stood at 6.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 16.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.90 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.53% to Rs.1,177.90. Volumes stood at 3.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Doms Industries Ltd saw volume of 5.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.12 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.17% to Rs.2,739.45. Volumes stood at 71266 shares in the last session.

EPL Ltd recorded volume of 69.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19.99 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.54% to Rs.258.74. Volumes stood at 12.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd saw volume of 1.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41195 shares. The stock dropped 2.61% to Rs.3,817.00. Volumes stood at 38990 shares in the last session.

