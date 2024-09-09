Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Metal index falling 377.72 points or 1.21% at 30945.6 at 13:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (down 2.32%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.07%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.9%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.86%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.67%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.45%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 1.27%), Vedanta Ltd (down 0.74%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.55%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.34%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.13%), moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 522.77 or 0.93% at 55455.09.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 71.13 points or 0.43% at 16513.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 56.85 points or 0.23% at 24909.

The BSE Sensex index was up 295.07 points or 0.36% at 81479.

On BSE,1477 shares were trading in green, 2492 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

