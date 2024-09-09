RBL Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 209.75, down 1.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 9.86% in last one year as compared to a 24.47% rally in NIFTY and a 7.51% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 209.75, down 1.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 24890.1. The Sensex is at 81404.52, up 0.27%.RBL Bank Ltd has eased around 2.97% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25328.8, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 88.72 lakh shares in last one month.