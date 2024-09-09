Business Standard
Oil and Gas shares slide

Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Oil & Gas index falling 602.81 points or 1.9% at 31102.99 at 13:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 4.27%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 4.18%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 2.89%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.46%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 2.45%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.69%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.06%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.79%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.14%).
On the other hand, Oil India Ltd (up 0.9%), moved up.
At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 522.77 or 0.93% at 55455.09.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 71.13 points or 0.43% at 16513.35.
The Nifty 50 index was up 56.85 points or 0.23% at 24909.

The BSE Sensex index was up 295.07 points or 0.36% at 81479.
On BSE,1477 shares were trading in green, 2492 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.
