Canara Bank down for fifth straight session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 101.83, down 1.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 41.45% in last one year as compared to a 24.47% rally in NIFTY and a 34.98% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Canara Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 101.83, down 1.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 24890.1. The Sensex is at 81404.52, up 0.27%.Canara Bank has lost around 7.05% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has eased around 5.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6655.05, down 1.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 324.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 219.34 lakh shares in last one month.