Volumes soar at New India Assurance Company Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Medplus Health Services Ltd, Raymond Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 July 2024.
New India Assurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 7.05 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.53% to Rs.267.50. Volumes stood at 1.39 lakh shares in the last session.
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd registered volume of 50283 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11843 shares. The stock rose 3.00% to Rs.628.35. Volumes stood at 7509 shares in the last session.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd saw volume of 51.98 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.63 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.75% to Rs.451.20. Volumes stood at 9.17 lakh shares in the last session.
Medplus Health Services Ltd witnessed volume of 13980 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3924 shares. The stock dropped 3.52% to Rs.667.30. Volumes stood at 2646 shares in the last session.
Raymond Ltd registered volume of 1.43 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41886 shares. The stock rose 8.07% to Rs.3,179.25. Volumes stood at 11781 shares in the last session.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

