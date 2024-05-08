Volumes soar at Sonata Software Ltd counter

Sonata Software Ltd clocked volume of 70.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.94 lakh shares

Capri Global Capital Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 May 2024.

Sonata Software Ltd clocked volume of 70.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.94 lakh shares. The stock lost 14.71% to Rs.544.30. Volumes stood at 4.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd notched up volume of 36.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.28 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.18% to Rs.232.60. Volumes stood at 1.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Balaji Amines Ltd notched up volume of 3.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36260 shares. The stock rose 9.04% to Rs.2,279.25. Volumes stood at 48384 shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd clocked volume of 13.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.47 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.43% to Rs.1,426.90. Volumes stood at 3.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Quess Corp Ltd notched up volume of 15.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.03 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.44% to Rs.631.75. Volumes stood at 3 lakh shares in the last session.

