Consumer Durables shares fall

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 145.63 points or 0.28% at 52203.4 at 13:42 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Voltas Ltd (up 5.52%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 2.19%), Titan Company Ltd (up 0.56%), Blue Star Ltd (up 0.54%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.53%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.22%), were the top losers.
On the other hand, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 4.91%), Havells India Ltd (up 1.39%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.37%) moved up.
At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 12.6 or 0.02% at 73524.45.
The Nifty 50 index was up 11.25 points or 0.05% at 22313.75.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 327.84 points or 0.71% at 46248.7.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 108.84 points or 0.78% at 14038.35.
On BSE,2218 shares were trading in green, 1487 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.
First Published: May 08 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

