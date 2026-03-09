Monday, March 09, 2026 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at Sonata Software Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Sonata Software Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Sonata Software Ltd clocked volume of 54.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.89 lakh shares

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, PG Electroplast Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 March 2026.

Sonata Software Ltd clocked volume of 54.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.89 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.61% to Rs.247.95. Volumes stood at 9.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 15.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.29 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.50% to Rs.1,522.00. Volumes stood at 1.05 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd registered volume of 28.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.43 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.89% to Rs.660.00. Volumes stood at 14.34 lakh shares in the last session.

PG Electroplast Ltd recorded volume of 71.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.06 lakh shares. The stock lost 13.13% to Rs.529.25. Volumes stood at 13.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd saw volume of 18.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.71 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.19% to Rs.336.85. Volumes stood at 3.24 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

