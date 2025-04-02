Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at SRF Ltd counter

Volumes soar at SRF Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

SRF Ltd recorded volume of 1.61 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19195 shares

Latent View Analytics Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Central Bank of India, Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 April 2025.

SRF Ltd recorded volume of 1.61 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19195 shares. The stock gained 1.34% to Rs.2,917.15. Volumes stood at 14254 shares in the last session.

Latent View Analytics Ltd notched up volume of 3.31 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60756 shares. The stock slipped 0.39% to Rs.369.80. Volumes stood at 12497 shares in the last session.

 

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 2.84 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59393 shares. The stock gained 1.91% to Rs.603.15. Volumes stood at 21792 shares in the last session.

Central Bank of India witnessed volume of 22.34 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.74 lakh shares. The stock dropped 9.64% to Rs.37.39. Volumes stood at 5.84 lakh shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd saw volume of 2.68 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59607 shares. The stock increased 3.78% to Rs.812.65. Volumes stood at 51459 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

