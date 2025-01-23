Business Standard

Volumes soar at Zensar Technologies Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Zensar Technologies Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Zensar Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 3.46 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22718 shares

Persistent Systems Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Mphasis Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 January 2025.

Zensar Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 3.46 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22718 shares. The stock gained 13.20% to Rs.849.55. Volumes stood at 23196 shares in the last session.

Persistent Systems Ltd clocked volume of 70806 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14075 shares. The stock gained 9.62% to Rs.6,232.20. Volumes stood at 28072 shares in the last session.

 

Coforge Ltd notched up volume of 39163 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8630 shares. The stock rose 11.02% to Rs.9,131.15. Volumes stood at 8830 shares in the last session.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 23188 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6712 shares. The stock increased 0.12% to Rs.2,252.90. Volumes stood at 32231 shares in the last session.

Mphasis Ltd notched up volume of 15335 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4948 shares. The stock rose 3.97% to Rs.2,920.55. Volumes stood at 6052 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

