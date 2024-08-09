Nifty above 24,350 mark; media shares rally for 4th day

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 811.9 points or 1.02% to 79,687.43. The Nifty 50 index rallied 249.10 points or 1.03% to 24,365.30. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 1.20% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.88%. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,328 shares rose and 1,531 shares fell. A total of 166 shares were unchanged. The key equity benchmarks continued to trade with major gains in the mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,350 mark. Media extended gains for the fourth consecutive trading session.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index gained 2.19% to 2,109. The index jumped 5.22% in the four consecutive trading sessions.

Network 18 Media & Investments (up 5.93%), Tips Industries (up 5.72%), TV18 Broadcast (up 3.94%), Sun TV Network (up 2.92%), PVR Inox (up 2.79%), Nazara Technologies (up 1.53%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 1.26%), Dish TV India (up 0.54%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.18%) edged higher.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal rallied 1.80% to 7.001 as compared with previous close 6.862.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 83.9425, compared with its close of 83.9725 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2024 settlement shed 0.05% to Rs 69,670.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.02% to 103.19.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.78% to 3.968.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2024 settlement lost 6 cent or 0.08% to $79.10 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

The New India Assurance Company slipped 2.17% after the consolidated net profit declined 12.37% to Rs 232.80 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 265.66 crore posted in corresponding quarter previous year. Total income rose 5.71% year on year (YoY) to Rs 9,865.29 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Trent soared 10.85% after retailers standalone net profit was at Rs 342.15 crore in Q1 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 148.27 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 57.37% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,991.74 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

