Volumes spurt at Go Digit General Insurance Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Go Digit General Insurance Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd registered volume of 140.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 44.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.13 lakh shares

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 July 2025.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd registered volume of 140.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 44.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.13 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.77% to Rs.360.40. Volumes stood at 5.4 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 23.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.73 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.02% to Rs.631.45. Volumes stood at 1.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Apar Industries Ltd saw volume of 7.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 74916 shares. The stock increased 12.52% to Rs.9,750.00. Volumes stood at 70760 shares in the last session.

Tata Chemicals Ltd saw volume of 78.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.76% to Rs.997.50. Volumes stood at 11.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 32.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.76 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.88% to Rs.644.15. Volumes stood at 5.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Australian Premium Solar (India) consolidated net profit rises 124.77% in the June 2025 quarter

J Kumar Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 19.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Asahi Songwon Colors consolidated net profit declines 38.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Summit Securities consolidated net profit rises 586.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Kopran consolidated net profit declines 32.88% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

