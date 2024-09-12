Market at day's high; oil & gas shares in demand

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped up 990.35 points or 1.21% to 82,513.51. The Nifty 50 index surged 326.80 points or 1.31% to 25,245.25. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 1.17% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.65%. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The frontline indices climbed sharply higher and traded with major gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty marched above the 25,200 level. Oil & gas shares advanced after declining in the previous seven consecutive trading sessions. Trading was volatile due to weekly F&O series expiry today.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,273 shares rose and 1,619 shares fell. A total of 128 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index jumped 1.32% to 12,734.00. The index dropped 6.80% in the past seven trading sessions.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.17%), Castrol India (up 2.11%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 1.83%), Petronet LNG (up 1.48%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.09%), Reliance Industries (up 0.86%), Mahanagar Gas (up 0.66%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 0.66%) and GAIL (India) (up 0.65%) advanced.

On the other hand, Aegis Logistics (down 2.73%), Gujarat Gas (down 0.95%) and Indraprastha Gas (down 0.79%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.06% to 6.947 as compared with previous close 6.943.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 83.9850, compared with its close of 83.9900 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 4 October 2024 settlement grew 0.07% to Rs 71,967.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.07% to 101.72.

The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.61% to 3.673.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2024 settlement gained 83 cents or 1.18% to $71.44 a barrel.

