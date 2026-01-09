Friday, January 09, 2026 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sensex slumps 651 pts; consumer durables shares decline

Sensex slumps 651 pts; consumer durables shares decline

Image

Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
The domestic equity indices traded with major losses in the mid- afternoon as investors remained cautious ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the legality of U.S. tariffs, which have weighed on markets in recent sessions.

The Nifty traded near the 25,650 mark. Consumer durables shares extended losses for second consecutive trading session.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 651.25 points or 0.77% to 83,539.71. The Nifty 50 index dropped 223.30 points or 0.87% to 25,653.95.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index tanked 1.13% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 1.79%.

 

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 965 shares rose and 3,126 shares fell. A total of 180 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index declined 1.28% to 37,548.90. The index fell 2.05% in for the two consecutive trading session.

Amber Enterprises India (down 2.7%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 2.68%), V-Guard Industries (down 2.23%), PG Electroplast (down 1.69%), Kajaria Ceramics (down 1.3%), Blue Star (down 1.3%), Whirlpool of India (down 1.23%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 1.22%), Cera Sanitaryware (down 1.19%) and Titan Company (down 0.92%) declined.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.15% to 6.640 compared with previous session close of 6.630.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.2275 compared with its close of 89.9025 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2026 settlement rose 0.46% to Rs 138,364.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.16% to 99.03.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.12% to 4.190.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for March 2026 settlement added 57 cents or 0.92% to $62.56 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Indo Tech Transformers fell 2.13%. The company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 64.99 crore from ReNew Wind Energy (Jamb) for the manufacture and supply of six 220 kV165 MVA transformers.

Waaree Energies shed 2.68%. The company said that it has received a one-time order from a renowned domestic customer engaged in owning, developing, and operating renewable power projects in India for the supply of 105 MW solar modules in FY26.

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

