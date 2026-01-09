Friday, January 09, 2026 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shankara Building Products Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shankara Building Products Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

N K Industries Ltd, Naksh Precious Metals Ltd, Rollatainers Ltd and JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 January 2026.

N K Industries Ltd, Naksh Precious Metals Ltd, Rollatainers Ltd and JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 January 2026.

Shankara Building Products Ltd crashed 13.06% to Rs 110.15 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 47486 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25093 shares in the past one month.

 

N K Industries Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 66.96. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 127 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62 shares in the past one month.

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd tumbled 9.98% to Rs 5.77. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4821 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68353 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Elara Capital expects IndiGo's profit will decline in the December quarter

Q3FY26 Aviation Preview: Elara expects profit to decline on demand worries

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland bucks trend, surges 3% in weak market on huge volumes

Earthquake

Residents panic after tremors jolt Rajkot in Gujarat; no damage reported

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20I

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20: Pitch report, Dambulla stadium key stats

Stock Market LIVE, January 9, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: D-St sees worst week since Sept 2025; Sensex slumps 700 pts, Nifty below 25,700

Rollatainers Ltd fell 9.60% to Rs 1.79. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd pared 9.48% to Rs 10.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33363 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22423 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex slumps 651 pts; consumer durables shares decline

Sensex slumps 651 pts; consumer durables shares decline

WTI Crude oil futures climb above $58 per barrel

WTI Crude oil futures climb above $58 per barrel

Dollar index fast approaching next crucial 99 mark; All eyes on US non farms report

Dollar index fast approaching next crucial 99 mark; All eyes on US non farms report

Aerolloy Technologies secures order from Blue Origin

Aerolloy Technologies secures order from Blue Origin

Equity MF inflows dip 6% on month, SIP flows hit record Rs 31K in Dec-25

Equity MF inflows dip 6% on month, SIP flows hit record Rs 31K in Dec-25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVodafone idea Share NewsIMD Weather Forecast TodayBharat Coking Coal India IPOHCL Tech Q3 Result PreviewGold and Silver Price Today500% Tariff on IndiaTCS Q3 PreviewDelhi World Book Fair 2026