IPO Calendar: 6 IPOs to open next week; Bharat Coking Coal, Amagi in focus

IPO Calendar: The primary market is poised for a busy week ahead, with a significant mainboard issue and a notable listing on the horizon. Amagi Media Labs is set to launch a ₹1,788.62 crore IPO on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, while Bharat Coking Coal will make its market debut on January 16. The SME segment will also see several new issues, with five issues opening between January 12 and 14, including Avana Electrosystems, Narmadesh Brass Industries, INDO SMC, GRE Renew Enertech, and Armour Security India, keeping investor focus on both mainboard and SME opportunities.

Here are the key details of upcoming IPOs next week:

Amagi Media Labs

Amagi Media Labs, a Bengaluru-based SaaS company, is set to launch its IPO on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. The issue will close for bidding on Friday, January 16, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹1,788.62 crore through a fresh issue of 22.6 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 26.9 million equity shares. The price band has been set at ₹343 to ₹361 per share, with a lot size of 41 shares. Investors will need to invest a minimum amount of ₹14,801 to apply for this IPO at the upper end price.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, January 19, 2026. The equity shares are likely to be credited to investors' demat accounts by Tuesday, January 20, 2026. The company’s stock is scheduled to be listed on the exchanges, BSE and NSE, on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

In the SME segment, Avana Electrosystems (₹35.22 crore) and Narmadesh Brass Industries (₹44.87 crore) will open for subscription on Monday, January 12, while INDO SMC (₹91.95 crore) and GRE Renew Enertech (₹39.56 crore) will open on Tuesday, January 13. Armour Security India (₹25.62 crore) will open for subscription on Wednesday, January 14.

IPO listings next week

On the mainboard, Bharat Coking Coal is scheduled to make its market debut on Friday, January 16, 2026. The IPO will close for public subscription on Tuesday, January 13, and the allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, January 14.

Gabion Technologies is scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform on January 13, 2026. This will be followed by Victory Electric Vehicles International and Yajur Fibres, both set to debut on January 14 on the NSE SME and BSE SME platforms, respectively. Defrail Technologies will conclude the week with its listing on the BSE SME platform on January 16, 2026.