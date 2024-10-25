Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at IndusInd Bank Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at IndusInd Bank Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

IndusInd Bank Ltd notched up volume of 515.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31.85 lakh shares

Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 October 2024.

IndusInd Bank Ltd notched up volume of 515.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31.85 lakh shares. The stock slipped 18.87% to Rs.1,038.55. Volumes stood at 24.41 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Home First Finance Company India Ltd witnessed volume of 30.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.00 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.57% to Rs.1,095.50. Volumes stood at 2.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Chalet Hotels Ltd witnessed volume of 18.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.55% to Rs.874.55. Volumes stood at 1.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd saw volume of 34.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.79 lakh shares. The stock dropped 10.78% to Rs.13,431.80. Volumes stood at 3.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Laurus Labs Ltd witnessed volume of 178.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19.23 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.17% to Rs.461.50. Volumes stood at 24.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

finland

Finland needs immigration to grow: Here's how Indians can benefit

India vs New Zealand 2ns Test Day 2 live full scorecard

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 2: Ashwin removes Young to give India breakthrough

Bombay Stock Exchange, Stock market, BSE

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 900 pts to 79,150, Nifty at 24,100; Bank, Auto lose

Hindustan Petroleum, HPCL

HPCL Q2 results: Net profit slumps 98% on fall in refining, fuel margin

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: Germany to increase visas for skilled Indian workforce from 20,000 to 90,000, says PM Modi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon