Volumes spurt at Metro Brands Ltd counter

Eicher Motors Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 March 2024.

Metro Brands Ltd notched up volume of 30.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.33 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.80% to Rs.1,133.40. Volumes stood at 84848 shares in the last session.

Eicher Motors Ltd recorded volume of 27.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.46 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.35% to Rs.3,878.60. Volumes stood at 5.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd registered volume of 11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.74 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.29% to Rs.1,553.65. Volumes stood at 3.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Praj Industries Ltd registered volume of 29.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.97 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.66% to Rs.505.25. Volumes stood at 3.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd recorded volume of 55916 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15650 shares. The stock lost 1.04% to Rs.4,820.00. Volumes stood at 68743 shares in the last session.

