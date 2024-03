With effect from 18 March 2024

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care announced that Meena Ganesh (DIN 00528252), who was appointed as an Independent Director of the Company effective 19 March 2019, for a term of five years, shall cease to be an Independent Director on the Board of the Company effective 18 March 2024, pursuant to completion of her tenure.