Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd notched up volume of 1173.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43.25 lakh shares

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 June 2025.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd notched up volume of 1173.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43.25 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.73% to Rs.62.10. Volumes stood at 38.42 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 192.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.09 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.62% to Rs.430.55. Volumes stood at 4.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd saw volume of 23.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.54% to Rs.2,071.80. Volumes stood at 1.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty power ahead; Smallcap stocks rally; IT, auto lead gains; MCX up 6%

Purchase used cars from organised players

Trust deficit drives first-time car buyers to new models, says new study

Oil, Oil tankers, Oil tanker trucks

Indian private refiners dominate buying of Russian flagship oil grade

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra triumphs at Ostrava but feels performance fell short

Fastag

FASTag annual pass may cut toll road operators' revenues by 4-8%: Crisil

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 17.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.27 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.45% to Rs.576.00. Volumes stood at 65207 shares in the last session.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd witnessed volume of 10.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87273 shares. The stock increased 5.45% to Rs.2,630.90. Volumes stood at 93218 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex rises 741 pts; Nifty near 25,250; FMCG shares climb

Sensex rises 741 pts; Nifty near 25,250; FMCG shares climb

Digitide Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Digitide Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Acme Solar's subsidiary signs 25-year PPA with SECI for 300 MW at Rs 3.05/kWh

Acme Solar's subsidiary signs 25-year PPA with SECI for 300 MW at Rs 3.05/kWh

SEPC successfully raises Rs 350 cr via rights issue

SEPC successfully raises Rs 350 cr via rights issue

Dr Lal Pathlabs strengthens its genomics capabilities with Illumina's NovaSeq X Series

Dr Lal Pathlabs strengthens its genomics capabilities with Illumina's NovaSeq X Series

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon