Home / Health / Can a simple paper bag help calm anxiety?Aiims-trained neurologist explains

Anxiety and panic attacks often cause rapid breathing. Expert explains how a simple paper bag method may help slow breathing and reduce distress in the moment

paper bag for anxiety, panic attack

Controlled breathing using a paper bag may ease anxiety symptoms during sudden panic episodes.(Photo: Adobestock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 2:48 PM IST

Anxiety and panic attacks can strike without warning, leaving many feeling overwhelmed and out of control. But according to Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, a Gurugram-based neurologist, there’s a surprisingly simple breathing aid that can help some people regain calm in the moment - a humble paper bag.
 
Dr Sehrawat, who completed her DM in Neurology from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims) Delhi, shared the technique on her social media channel, where she advocates mental health awareness and practical tips for the public.
 

What happens during a panic attack

 
Panic attacks are sudden surges of intense fear that can produce both physical and emotional symptoms, such as:
 
 
  • Rapid, shallow breathing
  • Heart palpitations and nervousness
  • A tight or heavy feeling in the chest
  • Dizziness or tingling sensations
 
These reactions often stem from hyperventilation (breathing too quickly) which can disrupt the balance of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the blood. Dr Sehrawat explains that this leads to the pH balance of the body being altered.
 

How can a paper bag help

 
Dr Sehrawat explains that during a panic attack, fast breathing can wash out too much carbon dioxide from the bloodstream. This imbalance may contribute to many of the uncomfortable symptoms people feel.

Here’s a simple way to use the paper bag technique:
 
  • Take a plain paper bag, size doesn’t need to be specific
  • Hold it gently over your nose and mouth
  • Breathe in and out slowly for 6–10 cycles
 
By retaining carbon dioxide, the paper bag helps normalise blood pH, easing panic symptoms in a few minutes. Many people find relief within a few minutes of practicing this breathing technique.
 

Important points to remember

 
While the paper bag trick can be useful for some, it isn’t suitable for everyone. For example:
 
  • It’s not advised during asthma attacks or if breathing difficulties stem from other respiratory issues
  • People with heart or lung conditions should avoid this method
  • If panic attacks are frequent or severe, professional help from a psychiatrist or psychologist is recommended to explore long-term strategies and possibly treatment options.
 
Simple breathing techniques can sometimes bring rapid relief during bouts of anxiety. But as Dr Sehrawat explains, knowing when to seek wider support and when a method like the paper bag is appropriate, is the key to managing panic effectively and safely.
   
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 2:48 PM IST

