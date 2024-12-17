Business Standard
Volumes spurt at Quess Corp Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Quess Corp Ltd registered volume of 85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 38.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.21 lakh shares

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Piramal Pharma Ltd, Anant Raj Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 December 2024.

Quess Corp Ltd registered volume of 85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 38.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.21 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.66% to Rs.728.05. Volumes stood at 2.1 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd notched up volume of 169.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28.54 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.24% to Rs.183.95. Volumes stood at 12.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 72.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.48 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.43% to Rs.223.71. Volumes stood at 18.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Piramal Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 232.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47.38 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.38% to Rs.262.25. Volumes stood at 43.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Anant Raj Ltd witnessed volume of 51.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.49 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.25% to Rs.804.95. Volumes stood at 16.08 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

