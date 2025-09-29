Monday, September 29, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Wockhardt Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Wockhardt Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Wockhardt Ltd notched up volume of 67.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.58 lakh shares

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Sammaan Capital Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 September 2025.

Wockhardt Ltd notched up volume of 67.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.58 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.09% to Rs.1,538.20. Volumes stood at 23.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd saw volume of 126.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.96 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.46% to Rs.134.35. Volumes stood at 18.44 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Sammaan Capital Ltd saw volume of 1170.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 187.29 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.67% to Rs.153.91. Volumes stood at 204.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharat Forge Ltd notched up volume of 47.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.58 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.64% to Rs.1,224.10. Volumes stood at 7.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Petronet LNG Ltd notched up volume of 80.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.40 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.68% to Rs.279.40. Volumes stood at 18.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

