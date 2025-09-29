Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd down for fifth straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 112.56, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 41.78% in last one year as compared to a 4.42% slide in NIFTY and a 26.89% fall in the Nifty Media index.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 112.56, down 0.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 24671.3. The Sensex is at 80486.03, up 0.07%.Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has lost around 1.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1575.45, down 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 69.41 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 14.29 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
