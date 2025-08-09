IFGL Refractories consolidated net profit declines 56.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.52% to Rs 454.01 croreNet profit of IFGL Refractories declined 56.15% to Rs 10.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.52% to Rs 454.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 414.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales454.01414.54 10 OPM %7.9311.12 -PBDT34.3750.41 -32 PBT15.1733.33 -54 NP10.8124.65 -56
